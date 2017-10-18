 
Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Live, India vs Korea: Manpreet Singh-Led Side Will Aim To Continue Winning Run

Updated: 18 October 2017 16:17 IST

An unbeaten India would start as overwhelming favourites against an under-performing but dangerous South Korea in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the 10th Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday.

India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey: Manpreet Singh-led side aim for fourth consecutive win © Hockey India

An unbeaten India would start as overwhelming favourites against an under-performing but dangerous South Korea in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the 10th Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday. India finished the pool stages with an all-win record and have looked the most dominating team in the tournament so far in all aspects of the game. Korea, on the other hand, were far from impressive as they finished second in Pool B behind the ever-improving Malaysia. Playing under a new chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, the Indians rose to the occasion and have displayed beautiful one-touch hockey, which they are known for.

Catch live action and updates of the Asia Cup Hockey match between India vs Korea in Super 4s:

16:15 IST: Stay tuned folks as India will take on Korea in first match of the Super 4s at 17:30 IST.

16:14 IST: Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-2 in their first match of Super 4s.

15:55 IST: Malaysia 3-3 Pakistan after third Quarter

15:38 IST: Goal! Malaysia for the first time take a lead in the match as Fitri Saari scores from the penalty spot.

15:15 IST: Goal! Malaysia equalise yet again! Malaysia 2-2 Pakistan.

15:06 IST: Goal! Pakistan's Yaqoob gives Pakistan early lead at the start of the second quarter.

15:02 IST: At the end of quarter 1, Malaysia 1-1 Pakistan.

14:54 IST: Goal! Malaysia gets a penalty corner and they equalise just minutes before the end of quarter one.

14:42 IST: Goal! Brilliant play from Pakistan, Umar Bhutia gives Pakistan early lead in the quarter one against Malaysia.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The Indian strike force comprising Ramandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Upadahay and Chinglensana Singh has been the most impressive, scoring field goals at will with their deft stick work.
The Indian midfield has been controlled well by talismanic Sardar Singh in the company of skipper Manpreet Singh. The backline, too, have shown bright under the watchful guard of Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh and young Dipsan Tirkey. In terms of world rankings as well, the Indians start as favourites. While India are placed sixth in the world, Korea occupy the 13th spot.

Topics : India Mens Hockey Live Blogs Hockey
