World Cup 2019: भारतीय बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने और बनाने को लेकर दिया यह जवाब, देखें VIDEO

IND vs SL:आखिरकार रोहित शर्मा ने तीन में से ये दो बड़े रिकॉर्ड तोड़ ही डाले

“The job is to go win the finals, semi-finals before that. As long as that is not accomplished, no matter how many runs you score, you won't feel satisfied.”#TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0EAFQKYUtU