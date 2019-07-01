 
विश्व कप 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: वकार के टीम इंडिया पर आरोप पर भारतीय प्रशंसकों ने कुछ ऐसे किया पलटवार

Updated: 01 July 2019 21:08 IST

Team India: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच वकार यूनुस (Waqar Younis) ने मैच हार के बाद भारतीय टीम की खेल भावना पर सवाल उठाए थे. वकार के टीम पर सवाल उठाने के बाद भारतीय प्रशसंकों ने उन्हें जवाब दिया है. 

World Cup 2019: Indian fans gave a reply to Waqar Younis
World Cup 2019: वकार यूनुस की फाइल फोटो

लंदन:

IND vs ENG: वर्ल्ड कप 2019 (World Cup 2019) में भारतीय टीम (India Cricket team) को रविवार को हुए मैच में मेजबान इंग्लैंड के हाथों हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इस मैच में जीत के साथ ही इंग्लैंड टीम (England Cricket team) ने सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने की अपनी उम्मीदों को जहां बरकरार रखा, वहीं पाकिस्तान टीम (Pakistan Cricket team) की उम्मीदों को ब्रेक लगा दिया. इंग्लैंड यदि यह मैच हार जाता तो पाकिस्तान आसानी से सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच जाता. इसीलिए मैच से पहले पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों ने भारतीय टीम को सपोर्ट किया था. लेकिन एजबेस्टन में हुए इस मैच इंग्लैंड की जीत के साथ पाकिस्तान की उम्मीदों को झटका लगा है और उसके सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने पर संशय छा गया है, भले ही वह बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ होने वाला मैच ही क्यों न जीत ले. इंग्लैंड से हारने के बाद पाकिस्तानी प्रशंसकों ने भारतीय टीम की आलोचना की थी. वहीं, पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच वकार यूनुस (Waqar Younis) ने मैच में हार के बाद भारतीय टीम की खेल भावना पर सवाल उठाए थे. वकार के टीम पर सवाल उठाने के बाद भारतीय प्रशसंकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर वकार पर पलटवार किया है. 

World Cup: टीम मैनेजमेंट ने सेलेक्टरों से की मयंक अग्रवाल की मांग, आईसीसी ने दी मंजूरी

वकार यूनुस (Waqar Younis) ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था, 'यह मायने नहीं रखता कि तुम कौन हो.. आप जीवन में क्या करते हो, वही बयां करता है कि आप क्या हो. मुझे इसकी चिंता नहीं है कि पाकिस्तान सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचता है या नहीं, लेकिन एक बात पक्की है .. कुछ चैंपियंस की खेल भावना की परीक्षा ली गयी और वे उसमें बुरी तरह असफल रहे.'

World Cup: इंग्लैंड से हारी टीम इंडिया तो भड़के वकार यूनुस ने सोशल मीडिया पर निकाली भड़ास

हालांकि भारत के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज करके इंग्लैंड ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि टूर्नामेंट से पहले उसे खिताब के प्रबल दावेदार के रूप में क्यों देखा जा रहा था. भारत के खिलाफ खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड ने निर्धारित 50 ओवर में सात विकेट के नुकसान पर 337 रन बनाए. जवाब में खेलने उतरी भारतीय टीम 306 रन ही बना सकी और 31 रनों से मैच हार गई. अपनी बैटिंग की शुरुआत में भारतीय टीम 10 ओवर में 27 रनों का स्कोर ही बना सकी. इसके बाद उसका मध्यक्रम भी लड़खड़ा गया और वह निर्धारित ओवर में विरोध टीम द्वारा दिए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल नहीं कर सकी. इस जीत के बाद सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए इंग्लैंड को न्यूजीलैंड को हराना होगा. वहीं भारतीय टीम को बांग्लादेश या श्रीलंका में से किसी एक पर जीत हासिल करनी होगी.  

VIDEO:  भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज को 125 रनों के विशाल अंतर से मात दी थी. 

हाईलाइट्स
  • भारत की हार से गड़बड़ाया पाकिस्तान का सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने का समीकरण
  • सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए इंग्लैंड को न्यूजीलैंड पर दर्ज करनी होगी जीत
  • भारत को बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका में किसी एक को हराना होगा
