World Cup 2019: वकार के टीम इंडिया पर आरोप पर भारतीय प्रशंसकों ने कुछ ऐसे किया पलटवार

It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2019

वकार यूनुस (Waqar Younis) ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा था, 'यह मायने नहीं रखता कि तुम कौन हो.. आप जीवन में क्या करते हो, वही बयां करता है कि आप क्या हो. मुझे इसकी चिंता नहीं है कि पाकिस्तान सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचता है या नहीं, लेकिन एक बात पक्की है .. कुछ चैंपियंस की खेल भावना की परीक्षा ली गयी और वे उसमें बुरी तरह असफल रहे.'

You guys should win on your own strength. Don't whine on SM. Others won't do it for you. It is others' game. Why the hell they should play it for you ? — ???????????????????????? (@venketeshrr) July 1, 2019

ROFL. So your team wants to be in world cup based on performance of some other team against yet another team? Apne bal par nahi?



So basically they should give the cup to pakistan and all teams should give a walkover then cos your gang of chewtiyas can't hold on to them self. — Loni Singh (@LoniSingh3705) July 1, 2019

How can you make such allegations ?



When you team plays badly consistently at the start of the CWC that time u didn't suspect any foul play ??



Our team plays one bad game & All Hell Breaks Lose On PAK Twitter



Please concentrate on your team's progress — Dr Khushboo (@khushikadri) July 1, 2019

If u wish to qualify, qualify on your own merit... why badmouth others if u lack competence at the first place... — Aaya To Modi Hi (@KapsJosh) July 1, 2019

Very irresponsible tweet. Who are u pass such judgement? If ur team suspect any foul play, lodge a complaint with ICC, let them investigate. There are hundreds of instances where ur team have collapsed like a pack of cards from a winning situation. Shall we pass the judgement? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 1, 2019

Stop being a moaner. No favour should be expected from any opposition in a big tournament like the worldcup. Best 4 make it to semifinals and they have made it fair and square. If your team doesnt reach, head back home and introspect. No point expecting favours from 'champions' —cMeniman ???????? (@mcmeniman777) July 1, 2019

Waqar. I've got a huge amount of respect for you as you know. But that tweet is inflammatory and quite frankly irresponsible.

As soon as Hardik was out India knew chances of a win were gone and protected their NRR.

It's a tournament.

Not everyone is out to get you! — CricketBadger (@cricket_badger) June 30, 2019

Pakistan wished to have foreign aid in cricket same as it has been living on aid from west for whole of it's life.



Should our universities start a degree program in art of begging? — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 1, 2019

It was you who wanted to get yourself run out to deny Anil Kumble the 10th wicket. You are talking about sportsmanship. Hilarious!! — Prabhakar (@PRABHAKAR1641) July 1, 2019

Indian fans after reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/LDBNDy7BPZ — Achintiyah ???????? Namo Brigade (@Achintiyah) July 1, 2019

We Pakistanis shouldn't complain about this game however we should leave this to Indian Fans it's more of them to feel good or bad abt it

Pakistan should focus of what is left and move on — IMMY (@immymalik2010) July 1, 2019

हालांकि भारत के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज करके इंग्लैंड ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि टूर्नामेंट से पहले उसे खिताब के प्रबल दावेदार के रूप में क्यों देखा जा रहा था. भारत के खिलाफ खेलते हुए इंग्लैंड ने निर्धारित 50 ओवर में सात विकेट के नुकसान पर 337 रन बनाए. जवाब में खेलने उतरी भारतीय टीम 306 रन ही बना सकी और 31 रनों से मैच हार गई. अपनी बैटिंग की शुरुआत में भारतीय टीम 10 ओवर में 27 रनों का स्कोर ही बना सकी. इसके बाद उसका मध्यक्रम भी लड़खड़ा गया और वह निर्धारित ओवर में विरोध टीम द्वारा दिए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल नहीं कर सकी. इस जीत के बाद सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए इंग्लैंड को न्यूजीलैंड को हराना होगा. वहीं भारतीय टीम को बांग्लादेश या श्रीलंका में से किसी एक पर जीत हासिल करनी होगी.

