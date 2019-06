पत्नियों के साथ नहीं रह सकेंगे पाकिस्‍तानी क्रिकेटर, इस खिलाड़ी को मिली छूट

Looks more like an India kit than an England one

Current kit used for bilateral against Pakistan was far better than this. Looks more of an Indian kit than England. Thumbs down. Resembles the Color of New South Wales blue.