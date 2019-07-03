 
विश्व कप 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Wolrd Cup 2019: Wolrd Cup 2019: संन्‍यास लेने वाले अंबाती रायुडू से फैंस ने यूं जताई सहानुभूति, शेयर किए रोचक Memes

Updated: 03 July 2019 18:10 IST

World Cup 2019: विजय शंकर (Vijay Shankar) से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैच में चोटिल हुए ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) की जगह भी टीम में रायुडू के चयन की संभावना बनी थी लेकिन उस वक्त युवा विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) को टीम में स्‍थान दिया गया था

Wolrd Cup 2019: Cricket fan reacts on the retirement of Ambati Rayudu
World Cup 2019: पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज अंबाती रायुडू (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली:

Team India, Ambari Rayudu: वर्ल्ड कप 2019 (World Cup 2019) के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (India Cricket team) में  जगह बनाने में नाकाम रहे बल्लेबाज अंबाती रायुडू (Ambati Rayudu) ने क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने का ऐलान कर दिया है. रायुडू को चोटिल विजय शंकर (Vijay Shankar) की जगह टीम में लिए जाने की चर्चा थी लेकिन उनकी जगह मयंक अग्रवाल (Mayank Agarwal) को मौका दिया गया. मयंक के अप्रत्याशित चयन पर सवाल भी उठे. कहा गया कि एक हरफनमौला के स्थान पर एक ओपनर को आखिर टीम में कैसे लिया जा सकता है? माना जा रहा है कि सिलेक्‍टर्स की उपेक्षा से निराश और खफा होकर ही रायुडू ने संन्‍यास की घोषणा की है. रायुडू की इस घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ज्‍यादातर लोगों ने रायुडू के प्रति सहानुभूति जताई. कुछ ने रायुडू के संन्‍यास को लेकर रोचक Memes भी शेयर किए. नजर डालते हैं अंबाती रायुडू के संन्‍यास पर सोशल मीडिया में आए रिएक्‍शन पर..

अंबाती रायुडू ने भारत के लिए 55 वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 47.05 के औसत से 1694 रन बनाए जिसमें तीन शतक और 10 अर्धशतक शामिल रहे. वनडे क्रिकेट में नाबाद 124 रन रायुडू का सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर रहा.  6 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में रायुडू ने केवल 42 रन बनाए और 20 उनका सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर रहा. 

वीडियो: बांग्‍लादेश को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया

वर्ल्‍डकप की टीम में चयन न होने से दुखी अंबाती रायुडू ने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहा..
