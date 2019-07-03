नई दिल्ली:

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

Ambati Rayudu was banned by BCCI for playing in ICL which destroyed his career in his prime age, and now because of his one tweet BCCI is settling their ego with him.

Unlucky chap.

Dear @BCCI, please don't have this narrow ego issues. — Chirag Kothari (@ChiragJKothari) July 1, 2019

अंबाती रायुडू ने भारत के लिए 55 वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 47.05 के औसत से 1694 रन बनाए जिसमें तीन शतक और 10 अर्धशतक शामिल रहे. वनडे क्रिकेट में नाबाद 124 रन रायुडू का सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर रहा. 6 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में रायुडू ने केवल 42 रन बनाए और 20 उनका सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर रहा.

वीडियो: बांग्‍लादेश को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया