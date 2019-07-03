Team India, Ambari Rayudu: वर्ल्ड कप 2019 (World Cup 2019) के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (India Cricket team) में जगह बनाने में नाकाम रहे बल्लेबाज अंबाती रायुडू (Ambati Rayudu) ने क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने का ऐलान कर दिया है. रायुडू को चोटिल विजय शंकर (Vijay Shankar) की जगह टीम में लिए जाने की चर्चा थी लेकिन उनकी जगह मयंक अग्रवाल (Mayank Agarwal) को मौका दिया गया. मयंक के अप्रत्याशित चयन पर सवाल भी उठे. कहा गया कि एक हरफनमौला के स्थान पर एक ओपनर को आखिर टीम में कैसे लिया जा सकता है? माना जा रहा है कि सिलेक्टर्स की उपेक्षा से निराश और खफा होकर ही रायुडू ने संन्यास की घोषणा की है. रायुडू की इस घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादातर लोगों ने रायुडू के प्रति सहानुभूति जताई. कुछ ने रायुडू के संन्यास को लेकर रोचक Memes भी शेयर किए. नजर डालते हैं अंबाती रायुडू के संन्यास पर सोशल मीडिया में आए रिएक्शन पर..
Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019
When Your Frustrated— Suriya Kanth Singh(@SurajSingh2567) July 3, 2019
Be Like Rohit Sharma
Not Like Ambatti Rayudu #Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/SQjw3o67kq
*#Ambatirayudu announce retirement from all forms of cricket*— Yeh Koi ***** Hai Kya? (@intolerantMonk_) July 3, 2019
Rayadu : pic.twitter.com/b9hlPx329k
Raydu snubbed Bcci with retirement call#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/bGDWBSeObW— Akshay Sharma (@akshaygoutam7) July 3, 2019
#Ambatirayudu we really miss you from Indian team pic.twitter.com/iqCDO5h5pK— sabareesan csk (@sabareesan16) July 3, 2019
Almost 6 months ago , he declared a permanent no. 4 for the WC & now he declared his retirement from all form of cricket !— Arpit???????? (@itsarpit7) July 3, 2019
As a cricket fan you gotta feel bad for Ambati rayudu ????#Ambatirayudu #CWC19
Rayudu retires from international cricket— Aamir Rasool (@AamirRa28077759) July 3, 2019
Cricket fans:#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/UYCEQRV8yZ
When U know India Selectors will not pick you in playing XI Anymore— Self Quote (@SelfQuote1) July 3, 2019
You just slap Indian Selectors 's face With Ur Retirement from International Cricket
Khelo dimaag se#AmbatiRayudu #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/5dvubPUwaH
Ambati Rayudu was banned by BCCI for playing in ICL which destroyed his career in his prime age, and now because of his one tweet BCCI is settling their ego with him.— Chirag Kothari (@ChiragJKothari) July 1, 2019
Unlucky chap.
Dear @BCCI, please don't have this narrow ego issues.
This is how AMBATI RAYUDU waited for getting picked in team by BCCI#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/5o92KOZ5Dc— Subham (@subhsays) July 3, 2019
अंबाती रायुडू ने भारत के लिए 55 वनडे इंटरनेशनल मैचों में 47.05 के औसत से 1694 रन बनाए जिसमें तीन शतक और 10 अर्धशतक शामिल रहे. वनडे क्रिकेट में नाबाद 124 रन रायुडू का सर्वोच्च स्कोर रहा. 6 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचों में रायुडू ने केवल 42 रन बनाए और 20 उनका सर्वोच्च स्कोर रहा.
