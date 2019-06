How wrong can @jbairstow21 be .. Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!

A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on Jun 27, 2019 at 11:21pm PDT