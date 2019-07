वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल को मार्टिन गप्टिल ने बताया करियर का सबसे 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ और बदतर दिन'

Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lords. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the @blackcapsnz alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing. ????????

