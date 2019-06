India vs Pakistan: भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर बना यह गजब रिकॉर्ड

#INDvPAK 20 Years ago Indian cricket fans along with our @BharatArmyDhols witnessed a hostile atmosphere as India beat Pakistan at the #CWC99



20 Years later this image highlights how cricket can unite two nations.#BharatArmy #ForTheLoveOfCricket #WeAreOne #CWC19 #COTI ???????? pic.twitter.com/HxKxUHXDi7