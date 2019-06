Snooker: पंकज आडवाणी ने जीती एशियाई स्नूकर चैंपियनशिप, हासिल की यह खास उपलब्धि

भारत के पंकज आडवाणी की बड़ी उपलब्धि, 21वीं बार बने वर्ल्‍ड चैंपियन....

ASIAN SNOOKER CHAMPION My trophy cabinet is now complete Never worked so hard in my entire career to win a title. Had to fight back in most matches and even high fever during the final! NEVER SAY DIE pic.twitter.com/n6FodmTUbO