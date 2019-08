भारत ने जूनियर ट्रैक साइकिलिंग वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण जीतकर रचा इतिहास

Historic #cycling goldfor India!

The team of Esow,Ronaldo, #JamesSingh & #RojitSingh won the men's team sprint gold at World Jr. Track Cycling C'ship in Frankfurt.

This is India's 1st global cycling gold.

All 4 are #TOPSDevelopmentalAthletes.



