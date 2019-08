Hockey: इसलिए नियमित कप्तान मनप्रीत को दिया गया आराम, भारतीय हॉकी टीम का ऐलान

Women's Hockey: जापान को हराकर भारतीय टीम ने जीता एफआईएच वीमेंस सीरीज फाइनल्स खिताब

Hockey India announced the Indian Men's Squad on 25th July for the upcoming Olympic Test Event, scheduled to be played from 17th to 21st August 2019 in Tokyo as part of the preparatory campaign for #Tokyo2020 Olympics: https://t.co/J5VJhqsGcS#IndiaKaGame #ReadySteadyTokyo pic.twitter.com/ivZfN3pFEc