World Cup Qualifiers: भारत ने एशियाई चैम्पियन कतर को ड्रॉ पर रोका, सुनील छेत्री ने तारीफ में किया यह ट्वीट..

Football: सुनील छेत्री के गोल से बढ़त बनाने के बावजूद ओमान से हारा भारत

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND