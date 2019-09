टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने अपने नन्हे फैन से ऑटोग्राफ लेकर जीता दिल, देखें VIDEO

Test Rankings: स्टीव स्मिथ ने विराट कोहली को 'पछाड़ा', बुमराह ने लगाई लंबी 'छलांग'

My 7 year old nephew, who is in Jamaica for the first test , caught @imVkohli off-guard when he went up to him and told him "would you like my autograph instead?".Stopped in his tracks and indulged him. Anushka too.. #kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/9giCgJr3oB