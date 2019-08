टिनो बेस्ट ने कहा - जोफ्रा आर्चर को विंडीज़ के बजाय इंग्लैंड के लिए खेलते देखना दिल तोड़ने वाला है

WI vs IND: पहले टेस्‍ट में MS धोनी के रिकॉर्ड के बराबरी कर सकते हैं विराट कोहली...

The Barbados cricket Association and the West Indies Cricket Board has to put things in place rapidly so we don't loose players like Archer etc in the future, as a lover of West Indies cricket this is heartbreaking he isn't wearing Maroon.