SL vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: टॉम लाथम के नाबाद शतक ने न्यूजीलैंड को दिया सहारा

New Zealand reach stumps on 196/4 after a hard-fought day of Test cricket!



They trail by 48 runs, with Tom Latham ending on 111*. Can the @BLACKCAPS carve out a big lead tomorrow, or will Sri Lanka haul them in?#SLvNZ SCORE https://t.co/vHUIvrr8E6 pic.twitter.com/gmG4gWIJO4