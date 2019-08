SL vs BAN: दूसरे वनडे के साथ श्रीलंका ने 44 महीने बाद घर में जीती पहली सीरीज

And that's a wrap, Sri Lanka do it in style and win the series 2-0 with 1-match to go!

Sri Lanka 242/3 (44.4 ov, Avishka Fernando 82, Angelo Mathews 52*, Kusal Mendis 41*, Kusal Perera 30) v BAN 238/8 #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/8NPB2GcYoD