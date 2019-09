सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ओणम पर दीं शुभकामनाएं, केरल के अपने एक फैन से मुलाकात को यूं किया याद

टी20 सीरीज के लिए तैयारी में जुटे क्रुणाल और हार्दिक पंड्या, देखें VIDEO

Happy Onam to everyone.

May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all!

During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation.

This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala! pic.twitter.com/bCfUMy76wu