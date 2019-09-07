 
don't
miss
भाषा
सभी खेल
क्रिकेट

पाकिस्तान के महान गेंदबाज अब्दुल कादिर का निधन, PCB सहित दिग्गजों ने जताया दुख

Updated: 07 September 2019 14:51 IST
Read in English

अब्दुल कादिर (Abdul Qadir) 67 साल के थे और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan Cricket team) के लिए उन्होंने 67 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था. टेस्ट में उनके नाम 236 विकेट हैं. PCB के मुख्य चयनकर्ता भी रह चुके थे. यह उनके द्वारा चुनी गई टीम ही थी जिसने इंग्लैंड में अतंरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) वर्ल्ड टी 20 जीता था.

Former Pakistan legspinner Abdul Qadir has passed away
उमर अकमल के बड़े भाई कामरान अकमल ने अब्दुल कादिर की मौत की पुष्टि की

लाहौर:

पाकिस्तान (Pakistan Cricket team) के पूर्व टेस्ट क्रिकेटर अब्दुल कादिर (Abdul Qadir) का शुक्रवार को हार्ट अटैक के कारण निधन हो गया. अब्दुल कादिर के दामाद क्रिकेटर उमर अकमल (Umar Akmal) के बड़े कामरान अकमल (Kamran Akmal) ने इस खबर की पुष्टि की. कादिर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) ने ट्वीट किया, 'पीसीबी महान खिलाड़ी अब्दुल कादिर के निधन की खबर सुनकर सदमे में है और उनके परिवार तथा दोस्तों के साथ अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती है.' इसके साथ ही पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेट दिग्गजों ने भी कादिर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया. देखें ट्विट,


अब्दुल कादिर (Abdul Qadir) 67 साल के थे और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan Cricket team) के लिए उन्होंने 67 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था. टेस्ट में उनके नाम 236 विकेट हैं. PCB के मुख्य चयनकर्ता भी रह चुके थे. हालांकि इससे पहले वह बोर्ड की नीतियों के कड़े आलोचक के रूप में जाना जाते रहे थे. इसके बाद उनकी भूमिका बदल गई और वह बोर्ड के मुख्य चयनकर्ता बन गए है. यह उनके द्वारा चुनी गई टीम ही थी जिसने इंग्लैंड में अतंरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) वर्ल्ड टी 20 जीता था. हालांकि इसके बाद पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर (Shoaib Akhtar) के गैर-चयन पर पूर्व PCB अध्यक्ष एजाज बट के साथ मतभेद होने के बाद कादिर ने टूर्नामेंट के मुख्य चयनकर्ता के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था. हमेशा शानदार किरदार निभाने वाले कादिर पाकिस्तान के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता कप्तान इमरान खान (Imran Khan) के पसंदीदा थे और उन्होंने इमरान की कप्तानी में वेस्टइंडीज (West Indies Cricket team) के खिलाफ एक टेस्ट में 56 रन देकर 9 विकेट लिए थे. 

वीडियो: विराट कोहली ने रोहित शर्मा के साथ मतभेद से किया इनकार



(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)
Comments
खेल जगत की लेटेस्‍ट खबरों के लिए हमें Facebook पर ज्वॉइन और Twitter पर फॉलो करें....और पाएं क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, हॉकी, टेनिस के हर अपडेट
हाईलाइट्स
  • हार्ट अटैक के चलते हुए अबदुल कादिर की मौत
  • पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के साथ पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने जताया दुख
  • अब्दुल कादिर ने पाकिस्तान के लिए टेस्ट मैचों में 236 विकेट लिए
संबंधित खबरें
पाकिस्तान के महान गेंदबाज अब्दुल कादिर का निधन, PCB सहित दिग्गजों ने जताया दुख
पाकिस्तान के महान गेंदबाज अब्दुल कादिर का निधन, PCB सहित दिग्गजों ने जताया दुख
मिस्बाह उल-हक बने पाकिस्तान टीम के मुख्य कोच, वकार होंगे बॉलिंग कोच
मिस्बाह उल-हक बने पाकिस्तान टीम के मुख्य कोच, वकार होंगे बॉलिंग कोच
जैसे BCCI ने किया कोहली का समर्थन, वैसा ही बर्ताव PCB से चाहते हैं उमर अकमल
जैसे BCCI ने किया कोहली का समर्थन, वैसा ही बर्ताव PCB से चाहते हैं उमर अकमल
साल के आखिरी महीनों में पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी बांग्लादेश की महिला क्रिकेट टीम
साल के आखिरी महीनों में पाकिस्तान का दौरा करेगी बांग्लादेश की महिला क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान टीम का कोच रह चुका है यह पूर्व क्रिकेटर, अब बन सकता है बॉलिंग कोच..
पाकिस्तान टीम का कोच रह चुका है यह पूर्व क्रिकेटर, अब बन सकता है बॉलिंग कोच..
Advertisement

Advertisement

इंडिया मैचेस
सभी मैचेस

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.