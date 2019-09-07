पाकिस्तान के महान गेंदबाज अब्दुल कादिर का निधन, PCB सहित दिग्गजों ने जताया दुख

लाहौर:

PCB is shocked at the news of 'maestro' Abdul Qadir's passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NTRT3cX2in — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir, the legendary Pakistan leg-spinner, has passed away at the age of 63. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Kl0Vox35Qu — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 6, 2019

Really Sad News , Legendary Leg spinner bowler Abdul Qadir sb passed away , He was always been so kind to me & Helpful , May Almighty Allah bless him Jannah Aameen , إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 6, 2019

Just heard the sad news about Abdul Qadir passing away. May he rest in peace. For us leg-spinners he was an icon, all those variations & tricks. The original master of the googly. Thoughts & prayers with him & his family. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 6, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of sir Abdul Qadir sahab's passing away, may Allah grant him highest rank in jannat and the family be blessed with sabar. Ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 6, 2019

We all belong to Allah SWT and to Him we all shall return. Deeply saddened to hear about Sir Abdul Qadir's death. May Allah meet his soul with a smile & keep him in His shade of love & mercy, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 6, 2019

A legend of the game, Abdul Qadir left us today. Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi raajioon. #RIP — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 6, 2019

Shocked to hear that the maestro Abdul Qadir is no more. Such a personality. Had the opportunity of making friends with him when he was playing in Melbourne in the late 90s. Loved the stories he told. One of the greats. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir leading Pakistan to victory with 14 needed off the last over against West Indies in Lahore during the 1987 World Cup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/UBdqGAv2Aq — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 6, 2019

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir



pic.twitter.com/Vouc7y1J3w — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2019



अब्दुल कादिर (Abdul Qadir) 67 साल के थे और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan Cricket team) के लिए उन्होंने 67 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था. टेस्ट में उनके नाम 236 विकेट हैं. PCB के मुख्य चयनकर्ता भी रह चुके थे. हालांकि इससे पहले वह बोर्ड की नीतियों के कड़े आलोचक के रूप में जाना जाते रहे थे. इसके बाद उनकी भूमिका बदल गई और वह बोर्ड के मुख्य चयनकर्ता बन गए है. यह उनके द्वारा चुनी गई टीम ही थी जिसने इंग्लैंड में अतंरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) वर्ल्ड टी 20 जीता था. हालांकि इसके बाद पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर (Shoaib Akhtar) के गैर-चयन पर पूर्व PCB अध्यक्ष एजाज बट के साथ मतभेद होने के बाद कादिर ने टूर्नामेंट के मुख्य चयनकर्ता के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था. हमेशा शानदार किरदार निभाने वाले कादिर पाकिस्तान के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता कप्तान इमरान खान (Imran Khan) के पसंदीदा थे और उन्होंने इमरान की कप्तानी में वेस्टइंडीज (West Indies Cricket team) के खिलाफ एक टेस्ट में 56 रन देकर 9 विकेट लिए थे.

