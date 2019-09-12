 
ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: इंग्लैंड ने प्लेइंग XI में दी सैम कुरेन को जगह तो फैंस ने किया स्वागत..

Updated: 12 September 2019 12:29 IST

ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: जेसन रॉय और क्रेग ओवरटन को अंतिम 11 खिलाड़ियों में स्थान नहीं मिला है, इनकी जगह सैम कुरेन और क्रिस वोक्स को दी गई है.

ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: England drops Jason Roy and Overton, brings in Sam Curran
ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: Sam Curran को पांचवें टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैड की प्लेइंग XI में स्थान दिया गया है

England vs Australia, 5th Test: एशेज सीरीज (Ashes 2019) के आज से होने वाले पांचवें टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड टीम (England Team) ने अपनी प्लेइंग इलेवन घोषित कर दी है. हरफनमौला सैम कुरेन को टीम में स्थान दिया गया है. जेसन रॉय (Jason Roy) और क्रेग ओवरटन (Craig Overton) को अंतिम 11 खिलाड़ियों में स्थान नहीं मिला है, इनकी जगह सैम कुरेन (Sam Curran) और क्रिस वोक्स (Sam Curran)को दी गई है. कंधे की चोट के बावजूद बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes)को टीम में बरकरार रखा गया है. वे मैच (England vs Australia, 5th Test )में गेंदबाजी नहीं करेंगे और केवल बल्लेबाज के रूप में ही टीम के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे. सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम 2-1 से बढ़त हासिल कर रखी है और एशेज पर उसका कब्जा बरकरार रहेगा.

ENG vs AUS 5th Test: 'क्रिकेट के डॉन' के 89 साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड को क्या तोड़ पाएंगे स्मिथ?

पांचवें टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड टीम इस प्रकार है जो रूट (कप्तान), जोफ्रा आर्चर, जॉनी बेयरस्टॉ, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, रोरी बर्न्स, जोस बटलर, सैम कुरेन, जो डेनली, जैक लीच, बेन स्टोक्स और क्रिस वोक्स. अंतिम टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड की प्लेइंग इलेवन में सैम कुरेन (Sam Curran) को स्थान मिलने का ज्यादातर फैंस ने स्वागत किया है. कुछ फैंस ने कहा कि इंग्लैंड के टीम प्रबंधन का यह फैसला एक-दो मैच पहले ही कर लेना चाहिए था. नजर डालते हैं कुरैन (Sam Curran)को टीम में स्थान दिए जाने पर फैंस की खास रिएक्शन पर..

ऑस्ट्रेलिया भी मैच के लिए अपने 12 खिलाड़ियों के नाम घोषित कर चुका है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हरफनमौला मिचेल मॉर्श (Mitchell Marsh)को 12 सदस्यीय टीम में शामिल किया है. मार्श को ट्रेविस हेड (Travis Head)की जगह टीम में चुना गया है. मार्श ने दिसंबर 2018 के बाद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए एक भी मैच नहीं खेला है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान टिम पेन ने कहा, "ट्रेविस को इसलिए 12 सदस्यों की टीम से बाहर रखा गया है क्योंकि हमें अतिरिक्त गेंदबाज की जरूरत महसूस हुई."

वीडियो: वीरेंद्र सहवाग से एनडीटीवी की खास बातचीत..

Advertisement

