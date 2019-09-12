ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: इंग्लैंड ने प्लेइंग XI में दी सैम कुरेन को जगह तो फैंस ने किया स्वागत..

JUST IN: Sam Curran has been named in the England XI for the final Test of the 2019 #Ashes. pic.twitter.com/vfP4v0z1j3 — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2019

ENG vs AUS 5th Test: 'क्रिकेट के डॉन' के 89 साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड को क्या तोड़ पाएंगे स्मिथ?

पांचवें टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड टीम इस प्रकार है जो रूट (कप्तान), जोफ्रा आर्चर, जॉनी बेयरस्टॉ, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, रोरी बर्न्स, जोस बटलर, सैम कुरेन, जो डेनली, जैक लीच, बेन स्टोक्स और क्रिस वोक्स. अंतिम टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड की प्लेइंग इलेवन में सैम कुरेन (Sam Curran) को स्थान मिलने का ज्यादातर फैंस ने स्वागत किया है. कुछ फैंस ने कहा कि इंग्लैंड के टीम प्रबंधन का यह फैसला एक-दो मैच पहले ही कर लेना चाहिए था. नजर डालते हैं कुरैन (Sam Curran)को टीम में स्थान दिए जाने पर फैंस की खास रिएक्शन पर..

Won't be surprised if he scores a fifty and takes a fifer to prove how good he's! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2019

Should've been done a couple of games back! — Kunal Tolani (@Kunal_jt) September 11, 2019

The man who spoiled India's hopes of winning test series in England few months back — R.SRINIVAS (@its_srinu) September 11, 2019

He won them 1st and 4th test when England were almost out of the game. He was their man of the series. If he was not playing India would have won 3-2. Fyi he didn't play 3rd test which India won. — (°¡°) (@user_unknown7) September 11, 2019

Why was this dude out .. he had singlehandedly one the series vs India — Siddhanth Kalyanpur (@sidballack13) September 11, 2019

If England wins and he gets the MOTM,I just can't imagine the faces of the selectors who didn't take him in the first 4 tests — Arman Roy (@ArmanRo36332524) September 11, 2019

Should've been there from the first match. — Davinder singh (@davinder328) September 11, 2019

It's really a good move @CurranSM is far better batsman than @JasonRoy20 in test cricket #testchampionship — ashish kumar (@ashishkumar826) September 11, 2019

He should have been included in the playing XI from the first match... He is a match winner both with the bat and bowl.. And he has proven it being the only difference between Ind vs Eng series... — Akash04 (@Akash0415) September 11, 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया भी मैच के लिए अपने 12 खिलाड़ियों के नाम घोषित कर चुका है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हरफनमौला मिचेल मॉर्श (Mitchell Marsh)को 12 सदस्यीय टीम में शामिल किया है. मार्श को ट्रेविस हेड (Travis Head)की जगह टीम में चुना गया है. मार्श ने दिसंबर 2018 के बाद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए एक भी मैच नहीं खेला है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान टिम पेन ने कहा, "ट्रेविस को इसलिए 12 सदस्यों की टीम से बाहर रखा गया है क्योंकि हमें अतिरिक्त गेंदबाज की जरूरत महसूस हुई."

वीडियो: वीरेंद्र सहवाग से एनडीटीवी की खास बातचीत..