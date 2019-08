BOXING: आशीष कुमार ने थाईलैंड ओपन में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

Ashish conquers GOLD!



????????'s #AsianChampionship silver medallist #AshishKumar claimed in the 7⃣5⃣KG weight category after a dominating win over ????????'s Kim Jinjae by unanimous verdict 5⃣:0⃣ at the #ThailandOpen



Great victory champ!

Keep rising higher!#PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/vcmvliQyaA