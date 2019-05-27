 
हवाई यात्रा के दौरान सामान को पहुंचा नुकसान, बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सौरभ वर्मा ने एयर इंडिया पर उतारा गुस्‍सा

Updated: 27 May 2019 15:32 IST

Sourabh Verma: सौरभ वर्मा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "मैं दिल्ली से कोपेनहेगेन की यात्रा कर रहा था. मैंने पाया कि मेरे सामान को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है तब मैंने तुरंत एयर इंडिया स्टॉफ के पास शिकायत दर्ज कराई.

Sourabh Verma ने कहा, एयर इंडिया ने मुझे जो सेवाएं दीं, उससे मुझे निराशा हुई है (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली:

भारत के बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सौरभ वर्मा (Sourabh Verma)ने दिल्ली से डेनमार्क के कोपेनहेगेन तक की हवाई यात्रा के दौरान उनके सामान को नुकसान पहुंचाने को लेकर एयर इंडिया की तीखे शब्‍दों में आलोचना की है. वर्ल्ड नंबर-46 सौरभ ने अपने कई ट्वीट के माध्यम से एयर इंडिया (Air India )पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया. देश के इस स्‍टार शटलर ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, "पिछले कुछ सप्ताह में एयर इंडिया ने जो सेवाएं प्रदान की उससे वास्तव में मैं बहुत निराश हूं." उन्होंने आगे लिखा, "मैं दिल्ली से कोपेनहेगेन की यात्रा कर रहा था और जब मैंने पाया कि मेरे सामान को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है तब मैंने तुरंत एयर इंडिया स्टॉफ के पास इसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराई."

बैडमिंटन से संन्‍यास के बाद कोचिंग में करियर बनाना चाहते हैं पारूपल्‍ली कश्‍यप

भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सौरभ (Sourabh Verma) ने कहा, "मैंने मेल भी भेजा था जिसमें शिकायत की रसीद और टूटे सामान की तस्वीरें भी साथ में भेजी थी. लेकिन सामान नुकसान होने के 20 दिन के बाद भी मुझे न तो कोई जवाब मिला और न ही मेरे सामान को हुए नुकसान के फलस्‍वरूप कोई मुआवजा ही मिला." सौरभ ने हाल ही में जापान के मिनोरु कोगा को 21-17, 21-12 से हराकर स्लोवेनिया इंटरनेशनल बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का पुरुष एकल खिताब जीता था. (इनपुट: एजेंसी)

वीडियो: वर्ल्‍ड चैंपियनशिप में मेडल जीतकर लौटीं पीवी सिंधु

