1/1 Really disappointed with the service that @airindiain has provided in the last few weeks. I was travelling from Delhi to Copenhagen and on receiving my baggage I found it had been mishandled and broken. I immediately filed a complaint with the @airindiain airport staff. — Sourabh Verma (@sourabhverma09) May 26, 2019

1/2 I had also sent a mail stating the situation along with the complaint receipt and the pictures of the broken bag. But i have not received any response or reimbursement regarding my complaint even after 20 days of reporting the damage. — Sourabh Verma (@sourabhverma09) May 26, 2019

1/3 Hence @airindiain I would like you to look into this matter as soon as possible because I am a Badminton athlete and I travel frequently for tournaments. I need you to solve this issue as my bag was mishandled by your staff. I am attaching the relevant pictures. pic.twitter.com/iFMzMUe7nb — Sourabh Verma (@sourabhverma09) May 26, 2019

भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सौरभ (Sourabh Verma) ने कहा, "मैंने मेल भी भेजा था जिसमें शिकायत की रसीद और टूटे सामान की तस्वीरें भी साथ में भेजी थी. लेकिन सामान नुकसान होने के 20 दिन के बाद भी मुझे न तो कोई जवाब मिला और न ही मेरे सामान को हुए नुकसान के फलस्‍वरूप कोई मुआवजा ही मिला." सौरभ ने हाल ही में जापान के मिनोरु कोगा को 21-17, 21-12 से हराकर स्लोवेनिया इंटरनेशनल बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट का पुरुष एकल खिताब जीता था. (इनपुट: एजेंसी)

