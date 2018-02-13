 
India's Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Ruled Out Of 2018 Commonwealth Games

Updated: 13 February 2018 18:40 IST

India's top gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been forced out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games owing to a career-threatening knee injury she picked up last year, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi said on Tuesday.

Dipa Karmakar has been forced out of the upcoming CWG owing to knee injury. © AFP

India's gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games due to a knee injury she picked up last year, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi said on Tuesday. "She is not yet ready for a tournament like the Commonwealth Games. So, the target is to make her fully ready for the Asian Games (August 18-September 2)," Nandi told PTI. Karmakar opted out of the CWG trials taking place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The Gold Coast Games will take place from April 4-15.

She is the first Indian female to compete in the Olympics where she finished a historic fourth in the women's vault at the 2016 Rio Games,

"She is fit but needs more time to be competition-ready. I would not call it a setback and she has taken it very sportingly," added the coach.

Karmakar had undergone an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in April last year and is continuing to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process. She has, however, started training, according to Nandi.

The nature of the injury, which she picked up during a training camp, has not allowed her to compete since the Rio Olympics.

She had scripted history at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in gymnastics in the mega-event.

Karmakar had also secured a bronze in the 2015 Asian Championships.

(With PTI inputs)

