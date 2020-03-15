 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Gymnastics

"How About You Amaze Me": Simone Biles' Dig At USA Gymnastics In Birthday Tweet

Updated: 15 March 2020 13:13 IST

Simone Biles wants more than good wishes from USA Gymnastics.

"How About You Amaze Me": Simone Biles Dig At USA Gymnastics In Birthday Tweet
Simone Biles demanded an independent investigation into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. © AFP

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles wants more than good wishes from USA Gymnastics. The US federation wished Biles a happy 23rd birthday on social media on Saturday. Biles -- who also owns 19 world titles and is expected to be among the stars of the Tokyo Olympics -- used their tweet as a chance to demand an independent investigation into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. "how about you amaze me and do the right thing ... have an independent investigation," Biles snapped on Twitter after the federation's birthday tweet.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles!" USA Gymnastics wrote, posting a video of Biles in action in a floor exercise. "We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!"

Former national gymnastics team doctor Nassar was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes, including stars of the United States' 2012 and 2016 gold medal-winning Olympic teams.

A US Senate investigation found that "multiple institutions" failed to adequately respond to credible allegations against Nassar, but Biles has said that USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee still owe his victims, including herself, more answers and a framework to ensure such abuses won't occur again.

"Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do," she tweeted earlier this month.

As Biles and other elite gymnasts ramp up their preparations for Tokyo, USA Gymnastics in January offered a $215 million (194 million euros) settlement to victims of Nassar to settle legal claims -- a plan a lawyer for more than 200 women called "unconscionable."

Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman, who is now retired, called the settlement offer "offensive" and accused the federation of attempting to prevent release of details which would show how Nassar was able to abuse athletes for years.

Attorney John Manley, who represents more than 180 clients with active claims against USA Gymnastics, said the settlement offer releases too many people from further claims, including the USOPC, former USA Gymnastics chief Steve Penny and former national team directors Bela and Marta Karolyi.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Gymnastics
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Simone Biles takes aim at USA Gymnastics
  • Simone Biles wants more than good wishes from USA Gymnastics
  • Simone Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medallist
Related Articles
Simone Biles Extends Record For Most World Gymnastic Championship Medals
Simone Biles Extends Record For Most World Gymnastic Championship Medals
Simone Biles Wins Record-Equalling 23rd World Championship Medal
Simone Biles Wins Record-Equalling 23rd World Championship Medal
Simone Biles Wins 16th World Gymnastics Title, Fifth All-Round Gold
Simone Biles Wins 16th World Gymnastics Title, Fifth All-Round Gold
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Challenges Galore Indian Gymnasts Eyeing Olympic Spots
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Challenges Galore Indian Gymnasts Eyeing Olympic Spots
Six Indian Gymnasts Selected For Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Six Indian Gymnasts Selected For Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.