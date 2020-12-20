Legendary golfer Tiger Woods and his son Charlie paired up for the PNC championship family tournament, being played in Orlando, Florida. While all the focus was on the 15-time major champion, it was his 11-year-old son Charlie who stole the limelight with an impressive eagle for Team Woods. Charlie, the youngest player taking part in this year's exhibition tournament featuring 20 teams, shocked many with his controlled swings at such a tender age. Charlie's shots and mannerisms created a buzz on social media, with many fans and celebrities taking to Twitter to express their excitement. NBA legend LeBron James was among many who couldn't keep their excitement within themselves and wrote: "This is so !!!!!!!!! Love to see it".

Watch:

A day they won't soon forget.



Highlights from Tiger and Charlie Woods' 10-under 62 at the @PNCchampionship on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/r7GDNnPb3F — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

Charlie Woods was striping it off the tee Saturday. pic.twitter.com/xP5LzLo8Ia — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

Charlie put his drive in the fairway at the par-five third hole of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, then hooked a five-wood approach around some trees.

The ball bounced short of the green and settled three feet from the pin, Charlie giving a fist-pump just like his old man's before rolling in the putt.

A beaming Woods had a hug for his son, noting as they walked off the green, "First eagle!"

Not just fans on social media, Charlie even amazed his legendary father with some of his "incredible shots".

"It was some of the most incredible golf shots," Woods said with a laugh.

"He had the best time to be out there in this environment. I've seen this all along. A lot of the shots he hit I've seen this entire year, " he added.

He indeed was having fun and here's the proof:

One last shot from Charlie Woods today. pic.twitter.com/ALiheYGPyj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

The Woods duo got off to a hot start, with six birdies and an eagle on the front nine. They combined for a 10-under 62 that left them sharing sixth, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron.

Tiger Woods was not concerned about their current position in the championship and has stressed since the start of the tournament that his main aim was to make sure that his son "has the time of his life".

"I really don't care about my game. I'm just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life and he's doing that. I'm making sure he is able to enjoy all of this," Woods said.

(With AFP inputs)