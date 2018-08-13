 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Golf

Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence

Updated: 13 August 2018 18:36 IST

Tiger Woods proved at Bellerive Country Club that he is back and a force to be reckoned with once again.

Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence
Tiger Woods jumped 25 places to 26th, having started the year 668th. © AFP

Tiger Woods figured in the world's top 30 rankings on Monday for the first time since 2014 on the back of his exploits at the PGA Championship. Woods conjured up his lowest ever final round in a major, a six under par 64, on Sunday to finish second to Brooks Koepka. Now eight months into his comeback from spinal fusion surgery, the 42-year-old proved at Bellerive Country Club that he is back and a force to be reckoned with once again. After missing out on his 15th major, Woods, who was building on his sixth at last month's British Open, jumped 25 places to 26th, having started the year 668th.

Koepka held off dramatic challenges from both Woods and Adam Scott to add the PGA to his two US Open titles.

That earned the 28-year-old American a two-spot rise to second behind Dustin Johnson with third-placed Scott seeing his ranking jump from 76th to 45th.

Justin Thomas and Justin Rose slipped a place each to third and fourth respectively.

The rankings have added significance with the Ryder Cup looming in France next month and the top eight qualifying automatically for the 12-strong USA team.

The other four will be picked early next month by captain Jim Furyk and Woods is sure to be among those considered to play, although he will already be travelling to France as USA vice-captain for the match at Le Golf National.

World top 20 on Monday, (Q denotes qualification on points for Ryder Cup):

1. Dustin Johnson (USA, Q) 10.46 average pts

2. Brooks Koepka (USA, Q) 10.16

3. Justin Thomas (USA, Q) 9.67

4. Justin Rose (ENG, Q) 8.65

5. Jon Rahm (ESP, Q) 7.67

6. Francesco Molinari (ITA, Q)7.56

7. Rory McIlroy (NIR, Q) 7.13

8. Jordan Spieth (USA, Q) 6.91

9. Rickie Fowler (USA, Q) 6.57

10. Jason Day (AUS) 6.45

11. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG, Q) 6.08

12. Patrick Reed (USA, Q) 5.34

13. Alex Noren (SWE, Q) 5.33

14. Bubba Watson (USA, Q) 5.17

15. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.08

16. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 4.54

17. Marc Leishman (AUS) 4.47

18. Xander Schauffele (USA) 4.46

19. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 4.43

20. Webb Simpson (USA, Q) 4.34

Comments
Topics : Tiger Woods Golf
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Woods figures in top 30 rankings for the first time since 2014
  • Woods conjured up his lowest ever final round in a major
  • Tiger Woods jumped 25 places to 26th
Related Articles
Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence
Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence
Tiger Woods Has Sights On Ninth Title At
Tiger Woods Has Sights On Ninth Title At 'Special' Firestone
The Open: Jordan Spieth Aims To Retain Title But Tiger Woods Lurks
The Open: Jordan Spieth Aims To Retain Title But Tiger Woods Lurks
British Open: Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson Set Pace As Tommy Fleetwood Leads Home Hopes
British Open: Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson Set Pace As Tommy Fleetwood Leads Home Hopes
Tiger Woods Within Striking Distance Of First Win Since 2013
Tiger Woods Within Striking Distance Of First Win Since 2013
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.