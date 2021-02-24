Legendary golfer Tiger Woods underwent surgery after suffering multiple leg injuries after a car crash near Los Angeles on Tuesday. He was "very fortunate" to survive, law enforcement officials who found the US golf legend said. Several noted personalities, including former US President Barack Obama, wished Tiger Woods a speedy recovery. "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight-here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf," he tweeted. "If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

"Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad," tweeted fellow golfer Ian Poulter.

"Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong," wrote basketball star Stephen Curry.

"Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted former NBA star Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson also wished Woods a speedy recovery.

"Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers," he wrote.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the crash which occurred on a steep stretch of road known as a "hotspot" for high-speed accidents in recent years.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," said deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first law enforcement official to arrive on scene.

Gonzalez found Woods trapped in his vehicle but conscious, appearing "calm and lucid" and able to identify himself.

With inputs from AFP