 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Golf

Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder

Updated: 18 September 2018 18:40 IST

Celia Barquin Arozamena's body was discovered on Monday by police officers who responded to a report of a "suspicious" unattended golf bag at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa.

Spanish Golfer Found Dead At US Course, Man Charged With Murder
Celia Barquin Arozamena finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018. © Twitter

Police have charged a man with the premeditated murder of a Spanish golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena, who investigators say was assaulted and killed on a golf course in the US state of Iowa. The 22-year-old's body was discovered on Monday by police officers who responded to a report of a "suspicious" unattended golf bag at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa. They found her body nearby and determined she "had been assaulted and died as a result," according to a police statement.

Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain, and this year was named Iowa State University's female athlete of the year, having claimed a major conference championship victory.

She had finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and was wrapping up her studies for a civil engineering degree.

"Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed," Jamie Pollard, the Iowa State Director of Athletics, said in a statement. 

"Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador."

Barquin Arozamena was the school's career leader in stroke average (73.44) and was the third woman golfer from Iowa State to compete in the US Women's Open Championship.

In August she had advanced to Stage II of the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament.

"We are all devastated," said the university's head women's golf coach, Christie Martens. "Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends."

"We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life." 

Comments
Topics : Golf Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain
  • Arozamena in August advanced to Stage II of the LPGA Tour qualifying tour
  • Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was identified as a suspect
Related Articles
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Named In US Ryder Cup Team
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Named In US Ryder Cup Team
Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence
Tiger Woods Returns To Top 30 After Lengthy Absence
India
India's Viraj Madappa Wins First Asian Tour Title At 20
Crucial Eagle Gives Gaganjeet Bhullar Fiji International Title
Crucial Eagle Gives Gaganjeet Bhullar Fiji International Title
India
India's Gaganjeet Bhullar Leads In Fiji As Ernie Els Charges
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.