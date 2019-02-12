 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Golf

Nick Jonas Plays Golf With Tiger Woods At Celebrity Cup. Watch

Updated: 12 February 2019 11:21 IST

Nick Jonas recently got married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas Plays Golf With Tiger Woods At Celebrity Cup. Watch
Nick Jonas posted a photo with Tiger Woods on Twitter. © Twitter/@NickJonas

Nick Jonas, who recently tied the knot with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, was spotted playing golf with American star golfer Tiger Woods at the Celebrity Cup Golf Tournament at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday. American singer and actor Nick Jonas thanked Tiger Woods for the opportunity as he said in a tweet: "Thank you for having me out to play today @TigerWoods and Freddie Couples at the legendary Riviera Country club. So happy team Tiger got the win!"

Apart from Jonas, musician Kid Rock and prominent actors like Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, Luke Wilson and Oliver Hudson also participated at the Celebrity Cup.

Woods also shared a picture sharing the frame with a few celebrities with the golf course in background.

He tweeted: "What an amazing day at the inaugural #CelebrityCup hosted by @TGRLiveEvents. Thanks to @fredcouplesgolf for serving as a team captain, to all the celebs for supporting @tgrfound, and to my winning team!"

Earlier last week, Woods was seen playing golf with US President Donald Trump and golf great Jack Nicklaus.

Trump had tweeted a picture of himself standing between the two smiling golf legends on a green at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Trump tweeted: "Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods!"

The club is in Palm Beach County, near the president's luxurious Mar-a-Lago retreat.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, is currently ranked 13th in the world rankings.

Dustin Johnson closed the gap on world number one Justin Rose and second-ranked Brooks Koepka on Monday after his win in Saudi Arabia, while Rickie Fowler returned to the top 10.

The former US Open champion edged out Li Haotong by two shots to claim the inaugural Saudi International title and boost his hopes of extending his career tally of 81 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

(With AFP inputs)

 

Comments
Topics : Tiger Woods Golf
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nick Jonas posted the images on social media
  • Nick Jonas recently married Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra
  • Last week, Woods was seen playing golf with US President Donald Trump
Related Articles
I
I'm One Of The Reasons We Lost Ryder Cup, Says Tiger Woods
Europe Hold Off Tense US Fightback For Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph
Europe Hold Off Tense US Fightback For Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph
Ryder Cup: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari Keep Europe On Track
Ryder Cup: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari Keep Europe On Track
Woods, Reed Set For Ryder Cup Repeat With Fleetwood And Molinari
Woods, Reed Set For Ryder Cup Repeat With Fleetwood And Molinari
Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods Partners Patrick Reed On Return, Thomas Bjorn Trusts Europe
Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods Partners Patrick Reed On Return, Thomas Bjorn Trusts Europe's Rookies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.