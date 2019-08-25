 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Golf

Lightning Injures Fans, Halts Play At PGA Tour Championship. Watch Video

Updated: 25 August 2019 09:37 IST

A statement from the PGA Tour said four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees near the 16th tee at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, showering debris over nearby fans.

 

At least six fans were injured after lightning struck trees at the PGA Tour Championship on Saturday, forcing suspension third round play at the season finale. A statement from the PGA Tour said four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees near the 16th tee at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, showering debris over nearby fans. Paramedics treated the four spectators while two other injured fans also received treatment before being hospitalised. "Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Dramatic slow motion footage of the incident screened by NBC television showed a lightning bolt hitting a large tree near the fans before bursting into flames.

The lightning strikes hit the course shortly after players had been removed for safety reasons as storms rolled into the area.

Third round play will resume on Sunday at 8am local time (1200 GMT).

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," the PGA Tour said.

When play was halted, Justin Thomas led the leaderboard on 12 under with only five holes of the third round completed.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was a shot off the pace on 11 under after going through the first five holes at one over par.

Brooks Koepka was alongside McIlroy on 11 under after also finding the early going tough, recording bogeys on the first and third holes to be two over through five.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Golf
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • At least 6 fans injured after lightning strikes at PGA Tour Championship
  • Third round play had to suspended after the lightning struck
  • Two lightning strikes hit trees near the 16th tee at East Lake Golf Club
Related Articles
Tiger Woods Tees Off With Jon Rahm, Li Haotong At Masters, Rory McIlroy Next
Tiger Woods Tees Off With Jon Rahm, Li Haotong At Masters, Rory McIlroy Next
Rory McIlroy Chases Career Slam At Masters While Tiger Woods Lurks
Rory McIlroy Chases Career Slam At Masters While Tiger Woods Lurks
Tiger Woods Loses To Lucas Bjerregaard In WGC Match Play Quarterfinal
Tiger Woods Loses To Lucas Bjerregaard In WGC Match Play Quarterfinal
Padraig Harrington Tasked With Masterminding Europe
Padraig Harrington Tasked With Masterminding Europe's Ryder Cup Defence
Europe Hold Off Tense US Fightback For Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph
Europe Hold Off Tense US Fightback For Emotional Ryder Cup Triumph
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.