India's Anirban Lahiri has withdrawn from this week's Korn Ferry Tour Championship to help his family based in Florida prepare for Hurricane Dorian. The 32-year-old former Asian number one had already secured his US PGA Tour playing card with a "satisfying" top-five finish at the Boise Open on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour -- formerly known as the Web.com Tour. On the eve of the KFT finale he tweeted that he would head to Florida, where residents are bracing for Hurricane Dorian, which had strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Friday, to make landfall early next week.

"Unfortunately had to withdraw from @tourchampulf to head back to Florida and evacuate the family," wrote Lahiri, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. "Cat-4 #HurricaneDorian2019 estimated to make landfall in 72hrs. See you all @PGATOUR in a couple of weeks. #familyfirst"

Unfortunately had to withdraw from @tourchampulf to head back to Florida and evacuate the family. Cat-4 #HurricaneDorian2019 estimated to make landfall in 72hrs. See you all @PGATOUR in a couple of weeks. #familyfirst — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) August 30, 2019

Lahiri has made 106 career starts on the PGA Tour, including 23 this season. But he finished 174th on the FedExCup points list and had to play in the KFT Finals to regain his status.

Earlier this month, Rory McIlroy fired a four-under-par 66 to win the PGA Tour Championship and claim the $15 million FedEx Cup jackpot.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy won the two titles for the second time following his win in 2016 after world number one Brooks Koepka suffered a final round collapse at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course.

McIlroy finished the tournament on 18 under, four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, who posted a closing 70 to finish on 14 under.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup playoff series twice.