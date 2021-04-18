Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was involved in a high-speed crash with George Russell in Williams during the main race of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on Sunday. Both the drivers were racing at almost 300 kmph when their cars collided, leading to the race being suspended. After the crash, the organisers red-flagged the race to clear debris from the circuit. While the actual reason what led to the crash are still unclear, the replays show Russell coming from behind and tried to overtake the Mercedes in front but the two drivers touched wheels and barged into barriers. While Bottas was trying to defend his lead, Russell saw enough space on the outside to go past him but eventually both the drivers were left disappointed and their wrecked cars were lifted off the track. Bottas had a disappointing qualifying on Saturday and he started eighth on the grid, while Russell couldn't make the final qualifying, finishing on the 12th spot.

Watch the crash here:

Russell and Bottas cames together!! pic.twitter.com/76vSCmLT0C — Koke (@Kokefin) April 18, 2021

Russell was furious, remonstrating with Bottas before the Finn had even got out of his car, slapping his helmet.

The air was filled with four-letter expletives as the pair let off steam.

The race was immediately suspended as strewn car parts were removed from the circuit.

The red flags appeared a lap after a rare mistake from Lewis Hamilton saw the Mercedes world champion hurtle off the circuit into a gravel pit when placed second on a tracherous rain-softened track.

That uncharacteristic slip-up had left Max Verstappen's Red Bull firmly in control from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari with Hamilton down in ninth.

Half an hour after the suspension, a rolling re-start saw Verstappen set off in front of Leclerc and Lando Norris for McLaren. Hamilton, his car repaired, had work to do.

Left in the pits were Bottas, Russell and Nicholas Latifi in the second Williams whose race had ended on lap two.

However, Hamilton came back strongly to finish second on the podium, with Verstappen taking the top spot.

(With AFP inputs)