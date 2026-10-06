Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas decided to cycle from Sepang to Singapore in the week between Grand Prix events. The 37-year-old Cadillac driver set out for the next F1 stop in Singapore after failing to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix, being staged in Malaysia, last Sunday. While other drivers and teams were preparing to fly from there to Singapore for this weekend's race, Bottas embarked on a ride of more than 320 kilometers (200 miles). He posted on X to confirm the trip: “Yea I'm riding to Singapore... on the gravel roads less travelled.”

Bottas hasn't picked up a championship point in his Cadillac this season, with his best recorded finish being 13th at the Chinese GP in March.

He didn't finish last weekend — explaining he went off the track because of a gamble to use slick tiers in the damp conditions — his eighth DNF for the season.

Bottas has been driving in F1 since 2013 and has 10 victories and 67 podium finishes across his career.

Max Verstappen last week ended his long wait for another race win with victory at Sepang. The Bahrain-branded race was relocated because of the Iran war, becoming F1's first event at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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