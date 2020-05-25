Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Should I Continue Racing?": Lewis Hamilton Reveals Coronavirus Lockdown Low

Updated: 25 May 2020 10:56 IST

The coronavirus lockdown has left Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton struggling for motivation.

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he questioned his future in F1 during the coronavirus lockdown. © AFP

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted on Sunday that he questioned his future in Formula One during the coronavirus lockdown which left him struggling for motivation. "I have days when I wake up and feel groggy, I don't feel motivated to work out. I feel, 'Jeez, where are we going? What's next? Should I continue racing?'," the 35-year-old said in a video released by his Mercedes team. "I think all these different things, and then I'm like 'Damn it!', and the next hour, or whatever, it passes, and I'm like 'Damn! I love what I do! Why would I ever consider not continuing?'"

Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles this season.

However, he has been left kicking his heels as the spread of the coronavirus has seen 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

The season won't start until July 5 in Austria at the earliest.

"Mentally it's really about ultimately feeling good about yourself. It's about finding a way to make sure you love yourself," added Lewis Hamilton, speaking ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

"You have to really be able to love yourself and be comfortable on your own."

He added: "If we are not improving and growing during these days then what are we doing? You're obviously just wasting your time sitting on your backside."

