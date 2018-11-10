Sebastian Vettel Makes Twitter ROFL With Hilarious Radio Message To Ferrari: Watch

Sebastian Vettel, who missed out on beating Lewis Hamilton to a fifth world title, sent an unexpected message on Ferrari team radio on Friday. During the second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the four-time world champion complained of what was originally thought to be problems with his car's front suspension. "There's something loose between my legs," Vettel supplied additional impromptu detail when he told the team. "Apart from the obvious. Something is flying around my feet. I'd be proud if it was what you think it is, but it's not."
OK... Seb may have won team radio of the year #BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XDbYg8xAD5— Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2018
Vettel's radio message had some really funny reactions from Formula One fans.
Literally give this man the award for best team radio of the year ??????????— darren (@krewatc) November 9, 2018
If there was a Award for "Team Radio of the Day" that would be it ! Grande Seb?? pic.twitter.com/UUWLU2HuFF— Jack Rose (@jack_rose10) November 9, 2018
Too funny!! pic.twitter.com/vbA7oK2u5F— Christina (@christina3882) November 9, 2018
You can notice a slight laugh in his engineers voice— Graham Sanderson (@monkeyhanger87) November 9, 2018
Kimi and his drink and now this... ?? ?? ??. Give @ScuderiaFerrari Team radio of the year award already. #ForzaFerrari.— chivereat (@MUFCmutant) November 9, 2018
Vettel was third fastest in the session where rivals Mercedes topped the times, Valtteri Bottas beating Hamilton by 0.003 seconds.
The mischievous Vettel later joked during an interview that the Interlagos circuit was bewitched and had a spell cast on it.
He declined to elaborate on his comments later.
Ferrari must out-score Mercedes by 13 points in Brazil to keep the title battle alive and hope they can end this year in encouraging fashion before a reshuffle of their line-up next year will see Monegasque Charles Leclerc arrive as the new team-mate for Vettel.
(With AFP Inputs)