 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash

Updated: 31 August 2019 23:41 IST

Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Racing Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Formula Two Crash
Anthoine Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion. © AFP

Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced. In a statement, the auto racing governing body said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died aged 22 following a "serious incident" at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-car pile-up in the second lap of the race also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," read the statement.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA said, after suffering leg fractures in the crash.

Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion, and his strong performance in junior categories had earned him full backing Renault, who were preparing him for a big future.

He had won twice in the F2 championship this season, at the French and Monaco Grand Prix meetings.

He and Correa crashed at the exit of the fast Raidillon corner in one of the fastest sections of the fast and challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the longest in current use for Grands Prix.

Hubert's car hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa's Sauber junior team car at high speed, flipping Correa's car upside down in the accident and shattering Hubert's vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

The impact was so severe that Correa's feet were left exposed as the nose cone of his car was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday
  • Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital
  • Anthoine Hubert had won twice in the F2 championship this season
Related Articles
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Belgian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims Pole As Ferrari Lock Out Front Row
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Charles Leclerc Pips Sebastian Vettel As Ferrari Dominate Belgian GP Practice
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Sebastian Vettel Hoping To Re-Boot His Season One Year On From Last Win
Belgian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Cuts Lewis Hamilton
Belgian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Cuts Lewis Hamilton's Championship Lead With Spa Victory
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Snatches Spa Pole In Rain-Hit Qualifying
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Snatches Spa Pole In Rain-Hit Qualifying
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.