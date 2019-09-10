 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher In Paris For Cell Therapy: Report

Updated: 10 September 2019 08:40 IST

Michael Schumacher will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, French daily Le Parisien suggests.

Michael Schumacher In Paris For Cell Therapy: Report
Fans still revere Michael Schumacher and his name was chanted at the Monza circuit last weekend. © AFP

The stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital for cell therapy surgery, according to French daily Le Parisien. The Paris hospitals department, contacted by AFP, refused to confirm or deny the news citing medical privacy laws. But according to Le Parisien, the 50-year-old German is in the cardiovascular department overseen by surgeon Philippe Menasche, described as a 'pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure'. Schumacher will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, Le Parisien suggests.

"The treatment will begin on Tuesday morning and (he will) leave the establishment on Wednesday," said Le Parisien, which claims the former Ferrari star has already been treated there twice this spring.

The athlete was struck down by a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013 and little information on his condition has been made public since then.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months after the fall and was moved from Grenoble hospital to Lausanne before being returned home in September 2014 where he receives private treatment.

It has been suggested by old friends he is unable to walk or properly communicate.

Schumacher won his first world title 25 years ago and had won his first Grand Prix back in 1992. His glory years were spent at Benetton and Ferrari, for whom he won the last of his 91 Grand Prix victories in China in 2006.

He came out of retirement in 2010 for a three-year stint with Mercedes.

Fans revere the determined German and his name was chanted at the Monza circuit last weekend for Ferrari's most successful Formula One driver Schumacher, with his son Mick, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, present.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ferrari Ferrari Mercedes Mercedes Benetton Michael Schumacher
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Michael Schumacher is in Paris for cell therapy surgery
  • The 50-year-old German is in the cardiovascular department
  • Schumacher will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect
Related Articles
Sixth Sense As Mick Schumacher Hits Track Again In Bahrain Test
Sixth Sense As Mick Schumacher Hits Track Again In Bahrain Test
Mick Schumacher To Test Ferrari Formula 1 Car In Bahrain
Mick Schumacher To Test Ferrari Formula 1 Car In Bahrain
Pressure Main Challenge For Mick Schumacher, Says Ross Brawn
Pressure Main Challenge For Mick Schumacher, Says Ross Brawn
Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Driver Academy
F1 Pays Tribute To Stricken Michael Schumacher On His 50th Birthday
F1 Pays Tribute To Stricken Michael Schumacher On His 50th Birthday
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.