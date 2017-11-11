Mercedes-AMG Team Bus Robbed At Gunpoint Ahead Of Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton Expresses Anger

The Mercedes-AMG Formula One team minibus was robbed at gunpoint outside the Brazilian Grand Prix circuit in Sao Paulo on Friday night when the team was returning back to their hotel. As per media reports, the minibus was robbed, valuables were stolen but no one was injured during the robbery. Mercedes driver and newly-crowned F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton took to Twitter and expressed his anger at the incident.

"Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken," wrote Hamilton.

He further added, "This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse!"

This is not the first time that such an incident has transpired. In 2010, Britain's Jenson Button was a victim of an attempted robbery. In 2016, ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, a chauffeur-driven car was looted by a gunman as a team member was being transported to the hotel from the Mexico airport.

Lewis Hamilton, who has already clinched the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, joined an elite list of drivers to have won the F1 title on more than three occasions.

Mercedes, for the fourth year in a row, have won both of this year's championships with Hamilton arriving in Brazil as a four-times world champion.

(With IANS inputs)