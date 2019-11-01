 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Hits Back At Lewis Hamilton And Sebastian Vettel

Updated: 01 November 2019 09:37 IST

Max Verstappen hit back at his critics, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, saying their post-race comments in Mexico proved that he was "in their heads".

Max Verstappen Hits Back At Lewis Hamilton And Sebastian Vettel
Max Verstappen told reporters that Lewis Hamilton had been "silly", "disrespectful" in what he had said. © AFP

Max Verstappen on Thursday hit back at his critics, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, saying their post-race comments in Mexico last Sunday proved that he was "in their heads". The Red Bull driver told reporters at a news briefing at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of this weekend United States Grand Prix that Mercedes' Hamilton had been "silly" and "disrespectful" in what he had said. Hamilton, who is set to win his sixth drivers' world championship this weekend, had answered questions about the Dutchman's on-track aggression by saying he treated him differently to other rivals and gave him extra room.

The pair had clashed on the opening lap of the Mexican Grand Prix and while Hamilton recovered to win the race, Verstappen went on to collect a puncture in a failed attempt to pass Valtteri Bottas, in the second Mercedes before pitting.

He finished sixth after a thrilling drive through the field.

Verstappen objected, he said, to Hamilton saying he had been "torpedoed" by him.

"Looking at Turns One and Two in Mexico, I don't think that happened," he said. "I think, from my side, it is a bit of a silly comment to make because I think I always race hard, but fair, and I think it is just not correct.

"Of course, it's easy to have a dig at someone, but from my side, it's fine. It's always positive when someone talks about you because it means you are in their head."

He added: "I think that from my side, it shows already that I'm in their heads and I guess that's a good thing.

"I don't need to dig into other people in a press conference because first of all I think it's a bit disrespectful as well -- I prefer to fight on track, which I love to do.

"And, of course, I like to fight hard, but on the edge, otherwise - if they want me to stay behind -- it's better just to stay at home."

"I really want to take the fight to them because that's what we are here for - we are racers, we are in F1. I think we are the best out there and, yeah, we do fight for victories because that's what I live for."

Hamilton's comments on giving extra space on track for Verstappen were supported by Vettel. "Yes and yes, copy and paste!" he said. "It's true."

Verstappen has slipped to fifth in the drivers' championship since the European summer break in August without adding to his two earlier wins in Austria and Germany.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Red Bull Racing Red Bull Ferrari Ferrari Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Verstappen hit back at his critics, including Hamilton and Vettel
  • Verstappen said their comments proved that he was "in their heads"
  • Hamilton had said he treated Verstappen differently to other rivals
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Hopes To Steer Clear Of Max Verstappen At United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton Hopes To Steer Clear Of Max Verstappen At United States Grand Prix
Mexican Grand Prix: Charles LeClerc Takes Pole In Mexico As Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty
Mexican Grand Prix: Charles LeClerc Takes Pole In Mexico As Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty
Russian GP: Ferrari
Russian GP: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Takes Fourth Pole In A Row
Max Verstappen Tops Russian Grand Prix Second Practice
Max Verstappen Tops Russian Grand Prix Second Practice
Italian Grand Prix: Cool Charles Leclerc Delivers Ferrari Monza Triumph
Italian Grand Prix: Cool Charles Leclerc Delivers Ferrari Monza Triumph
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.