 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Mercedes Send Lewis Hamilton's Formula One Car To Cancer-Stricken Boy

Updated: 14 May 2019 09:05 IST

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team arranged for one of their F1 cars to park at the home of Harry Shaw, a 5-year-old from Surrey, who is set to lose his battle against a rare bone disease.

Mercedes Send Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton's F1 car parked outside Harry Shaw's home in Redhill. © Twitter

A Formula One car has been sent to the home of the cancer-stricken boy who inspired Lewis Hamilton's Spanish Grand Prix triumph. Lewis Hamilton dedicated his win in Barcelona to Harry Shaw, a five-year-old from Surrey, who is set to lose his battle against a rare bone disease. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team then arranged for one of their Formula One cars to park outside Harry's home in Redhill on Monday. The youngster, cradled in his father James' arms, was then shown around Lewis Hamilton's car by a Mercedes employee.

Given the acceleration of his illness, it marked the first time he had been outdoors in three weeks.

Harry was presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the race in Barcelona, and a pair of the world champion's racing gloves. Lewis Hamilton also recorded a video message of support for him to watch.

"I cannot describe how much it means to us all that Lewis won the race for Harry, and then dedicated it to Harry, too," his father James Shaw said.

"At a tremendously difficult time in our lives, this has provided us with a big boost, and a big smile.

"Harry couldn't believe that Lewis Hamilton was talking about him, and had dedicated the race to him. He now thinks that Lewis is his absolute best friend, which, for a five-year-old boy, is amazing.

"Harry loves cars, and although he is frail, he was asking about the exhaust pipe.

"Mercedes have taken us to a much-better place in a dark time."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Spanish Grand Prix
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton's F1 car sent to cancer-stricken boy's home
  • Lewis Hamilton also dedicated his win in Barcelona to Harry Shaw
  • Harry Shaw, 5, is set to lose his battle against a rare bone disease
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Wins In Spain To Take Championship Lead
Lewis Hamilton Wins In Spain To Take Championship Lead
Spanish GP: Valtteri Bottas Edges Lewis Hamilton To Complete Pole Hat-Trick In Mercedes Lockout
Spanish GP: Valtteri Bottas Edges Lewis Hamilton To Complete Pole Hat-Trick In Mercedes Lockout
Lewis Hamilton Frustrated As Teammate Valtteri Bottas Gets "Helping Hand"
Lewis Hamilton Frustrated As Teammate Valtteri Bottas Gets "Helping Hand"
Sebastian Vettel Insists Ferrari Still Strong Despite Early Season Upsets
Sebastian Vettel Insists Ferrari Still Strong Despite Early Season Upsets
Lewis Hamilton Seeks Hat-Trick As Ferrari Aim For Revival
Lewis Hamilton Seeks Hat-Trick As Ferrari Aim For Revival
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.