Lewis Hamilton Grabs Pole For Canadian Grand Prix Ahead Of Sebastian Vettel

Updated: 10 June 2017 23:59 IST

It was Lewis Hamilton's 65th career pole position, moving him level with Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna.

Lewis Hamilton Grabs Pole For Canadian Grand Prix Ahead Of Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton pipped Sebastian Vettel to pole for Canadian GP. © AFP

Briton Lewis Hamilton took pole position for Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal qualifying on Saturday. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari will start alongside Hamilton on the front row of the grid in Sunday's race with Finland's Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes on the second row.

It was Hamilton's 65th career pole position, moving him level with Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna.

Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Valtteri Bottas Canadian Grand Prix
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton to start on pole for Canadian GP
  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start 2nd on the grid
  • Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas to start 3rd
