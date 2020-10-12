There is little doubt that Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers that has sat behind the wheels of a Formula One car, but on Sunday, the British superstar took another step towards becoming the greatest ever. Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday, and in the process equalled the great Michael Schumacher's record of 91 F1 race wins. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was presented with a Ferrari by Michael Schumacher on behalf of Fiat in 2002, was all praise for Hamilton, saying he has always liked the Briton's "grit and balanced aggression while driving the @F1 car".

"Since the time you've taken up the sport, you've been very special. I have always liked your grit and balanced aggression while driving the @F1 car. Congratulations on your 91st GP win equalling Schumacher's record. Wishing you the very best for the future," the Indian batting maestro tweeted on Monday.

The win in Germany was Hamilton's seventh from 11 races this year. The current world champion is well on his way to another driver's title, with teammate Valteri Bottas falling 69 points behind.

Hamilton, though, got a helping hand at a frantic Eifel GP. Bottas started the race on pole and was looking comfortable in the lead but one mistake proved costly as he locked up his tyres and had to go in for an early pit-stop.

Bottas' race went from bad to worse as he had to retire with engine problems, leaving Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen to duel it out for the win.

Hamilton kept his cool and with a measured drive took the chequered flag ahead of Verstappen with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo coming in third.

In a touching tribute to the British star, Michael Schumacher's son, Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father's race helmets.

"Seeing Michael's dominance for so long I don't think anyone especially me could ever think of getting near Michael in terms of records," said Hamilton.

(With AFP inputs)