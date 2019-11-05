 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton And Family Celebrate Sixth FI Crown In New York

Updated: 05 November 2019 08:38 IST

Lewis Hamilton, now the second most successful driver of all time behind seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, flew to New York after Sunday's race.

Lewis Hamilton And Family Celebrate Sixth FI Crown In New York
Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth Formula One world title to become 2nd most successful driver. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton was still celebrating with family and friends in New York on Monday after clinching his sixth Formula One world title and opening his heart at the United States Grand Prix. The 34-year-old Briton, now the second most successful driver of all time behind seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, flew to New York with his party after Sunday's race and an admission that he had been 'battling certain demons'. "Each and every single one of us is struggling with something in life. I try to show people that, from the outside, things always look great, but it's not always the case," he said.

"I am struggling with lots of different things and battling certain demons. When you look in the mirror each day, whether you feel good or you feel bad, there is always the darker side that's trying to pull you down -- and you constantly have to wake up.

"I look in the mirror each morning and I'm trying to lift myself up and say 'you can do it. Yes, you are great'."

In the aftermath of winning his fifth title in six years with Mercedes, Hamilton also revealed how much he missed his friend and mentor Niki Lauda, the three-time champion who was Mercedes non-executive chairman and died in May.

"I would say that I didn't think it would hit me so hard, losing Niki," said Hamilton. "I miss him dearly. I didn't realise how much I loved the guy."

Hamilton, now within reach of Schumacher's records of seven championship wins and 91 Grand Prix victories, is due back in Britain for a team celebration at Mercedes headquarters at Brackley on Wednesday. The team this year won a record sixth consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher Mercedes Mercedes United States Grand Prix
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton celebrating with family and friends in New York
  • Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth Formula One world title
  • Lewis Hamilton now the second most successful driver of all time
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Hails Niki Lauda After Wrapping Up Sixth World Title
Lewis Hamilton Hails Niki Lauda After Wrapping Up Sixth World Title
Lewis Hamilton Wins Sixth F1 World Title, Closes In On Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton Wins Sixth F1 World Title, Closes In On Michael Schumacher's Record
Valtteri Bottas Takes United States Grand Prix Pole As Title-Chasing Lewis Hamilton Suffers Setback
Valtteri Bottas Takes United States Grand Prix Pole As Title-Chasing Lewis Hamilton Suffers Setback
Lewis Hamilton Tops Charts In United States Grand Prix 2nd Practice As Sixth World Title Beckons
Lewis Hamilton Tops Charts In United States Grand Prix 2nd Practice As Sixth World Title Beckons
Max Verstappen Hits Back At Lewis Hamilton And Sebastian Vettel
Max Verstappen Hits Back At Lewis Hamilton And Sebastian Vettel
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.