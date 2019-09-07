 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc On Monza Pole After Qualifying "Mess"

Updated: 07 September 2019 21:31 IST

Valtteri Bottas qualified third in the second Mercedes ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari.

Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc On Monza Pole After Qualifying "Mess"
Charles Leclerc secured pole for Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix. © AFP

Charles Leclerc secured pole for Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix in shambolic circumstances on Saturday when only two cars participated in the final qualifying showdown laps. An unprecedented 'cat-and-mouse' procession as the teams crawled round the circuit, backing each other up to claim good slipstreaming positions, resulted in a farce that saw eight cars timed out by the chequered flag.

"A big mess," said Leclerc, who took pole ahead of defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Monegasque and Carlos Sainz of McLaren were the only drivers to produce final qualifying runs after clocking lap-times on their first runs in Q3. 

The stewards immediately declared that the shambolic failure at the end of the session was under investigation, the teams having failed to deliver a contest for the paying public.

"Today, to see so many people here feels amazing," said a happy Leclerc, who claimed his maiden victory at last week's tragic Belgian Grand Prix where he dedicated his win to the memory of his late friend Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in the previous day's F2 race.

"I am happy with pole, but disappointed at the end.

"Honestly, I have to be grateful we're on the front row to have a fight with the Ferraris," said Hamilton.

"It's a bit of an anti-climax, but we just timed out."

Valtteri Bottas qualified third in the second Mercedes ahead of Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari, the two Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg and Sainz, who was seventh.

Red Bull new boy Alex Albon was eighth ahead of Lance Stroll of Racing Point and Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo, both of whom failed to clock a time in Q3 when Raikkonen crashed. He was uninjured.

Bottas said he and Mercedes had been unlucky to be trapped in the bunched traffic.

"The yellow flag in the last corner meant we probably missed the pole."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ferrari Ferrari Mercedes Mercedes Red Bull Racing Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel Monza Italian Grand Prix Formula 1
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Charles Leclerc secured pole for Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix
  • Valtteri Bottas qualified third in the second Mercedes
  • Bottas said he and Mercedes had been unlucky to be trapped
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Wins Italian Grand Prix As Ferrari Flounder
Lewis Hamilton Wins Italian Grand Prix As Ferrari Flounder
Kimi Raikkonen Edges Sebastian Vettel To Italian Grand Prix Pole As Ferrari Roar
Kimi Raikkonen Edges Sebastian Vettel To Italian Grand Prix Pole As Ferrari Roar
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Goes Top After Italian GP Win
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Goes Top After Italian GP Win
Force India Concede Fourth Place Despite Double Points Finish
Force India Concede Fourth Place Despite Double Points Finish
Nico Rosberg Wins Italian GP, Reduces Lewis Hamilton
Nico Rosberg Wins Italian GP, Reduces Lewis Hamilton's Lead to Two Points
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.