French F1 Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 27 April 2020 13:56 IST

The French GP becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 F1 championship to be either scrapped or postponed.

French F1 Grand Prix Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French state, making it impossible to maintain our event," the race's managing director Eric Boullier said.

The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 championship to be either scrapped (Australia, Monaco, France) or postponed (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada).

