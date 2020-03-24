Formula One chairman Chase Carey on Monday said that he "fully expects" the 2020 season to start this summer with a revised calendar of "15-18 races" despite a raft of postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier on Monday became the eighth race to be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But Carey insisted that the season would go ahead, although admitted that it was still impossible to know exactly what the schedule will look like. "We and our partners fully expect the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races," Carey said in a statement.