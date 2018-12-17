 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Ferrari To Celebrate Michael Schumacher's 50th Birthday With Exhibition

Updated: 17 December 2018 22:33 IST

Michael Schumacher drove for Ferrari from 1996 to 2006.

Ferrari To Celebrate Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago. © AFP

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher will be honoured by Ferrari with a special exhibition to mark his 50th birthday on January 3, the Italian team confirmed on Monday. Schumacher, a seven-time Formule One world champion, suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident five years ago and has not been seen in public since. The 'Michael 50' exhibition in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will be run in association with the Keep Fighting Foundation launched two years ago by the Schumacher family.

"It is intended both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever," Ferrari said in a statement.

Germany's Schumacher drove for the team from 1996 to 2006, winning five of his record seven drivers' titles from 2000-2004.

Ferrari also won six constructors' titles during his time with the team.

The exhibition will allow the public to discover the contribution that Schumacher made to the car's development as a driver and later as a consultant, Ferrari said.

Comments
Topics : Ferrari Michael Schumacher Formula 1
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Schumacher won five of his record seven drivers' titles with Ferrari
  • Ferrari also won six constructors' titles during his time with the team
  • Schumacher is a seven-time Formule One world champion
Related Articles
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher's Son Mick To Race In Formula Two In 2019
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher's Family Releases Interview Shot Before 2013 Skiing Accident - Watch
Lewis Hamilton Fends Off "Greatest" Talk, Says "Genius" Michael Schumacher Is Man To Catch
Lewis Hamilton Fends Off "Greatest" Talk, Says "Genius" Michael Schumacher Is Man To Catch
Lewis Hamilton Poised To Join Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher As Five-Time Champion
Lewis Hamilton Poised To Join Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher As Five-Time Champion
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Junior Wins European F3 Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.