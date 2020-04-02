Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: McLaren Drivers Take Pay Cut Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

Updated: 02 April 2020 18:01 IST

The opening eight Grand Prixs of the 2020 season have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have taken voluntary pay cuts. © AFP

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have taken voluntary pay cuts as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures to help the team survive the coronavirus crisis with Formula One in lockdown. The British-based team will also use the UK government's furlough scheme to guarantee 80 per cent of salary for staff up to a maximum of $3,000 a month.

"The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business," said an official spokesperson for McLaren.

"These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short-term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers."

There is still hope the season can resume at a later date with F1 CEO Chase Carey optimistically aiming for a calendar of 15-18 races.

