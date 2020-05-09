Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Formula 1

Coronavirus: Daniel Ricciardo Braced For "Chaos" When Formula One Starts

Updated: 09 May 2020 19:13 IST

Daniel Ricciardo, waiting out the crisis on his farm near Perth, Western Australia, believes a dramatic season-opener is in prospect at the Red Bull Ring.

Coronavirus: Daniel Ricciardo Braced For "Chaos" When Formula One Starts
Daniel Ricciardo anticipates "chaos", "rust" and "adrenaline" should the 2020 F1 season start at last. © AFP

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo anticipates "chaos", "rust" and "adrenaline" should the 2020 Formula One season start at last. The global spread of the coronavirus has already led to 10 races, of what was to have been a record 22-event championship, being either cancelled or postponed. Officials at the FIA, motorsport's world governing body, are hoping to launch the season behind closed doors in Austria on July 5.

"(It will be) some form of chaos, hopefully in a controlled manner," the Renault driver told BBC Radio Five Live.

"I am not really referencing cars everywhere. But there is going to be so much rust, a combination of emotion, excitement, eagerness."

Ricciardo, waiting out the crisis on his farm near Perth, Western Australia, believes a dramatic season-opener is in prospect at the Red Bull Ring.

"Everyone is going to be ready to go," he said. "You are going to get some guys who perform on that level of adrenaline and others who might not. 

"So you're going to get some bold overtakes, some miscalculated ones.

"You're going to see a bit of everything, I'm sure."

Even though the pandemic means it has been several months since Ricciardo was on a race track, the 30-year-old believes his experience of eight full seasons of Grand Prix racing means he will be in the right physical condition should the 2020 campaign finally get underway.

"If this was my first year or two in F1, if I was still not completely adapted to it, my answer would be yes (it would take me time to get used to driving again)," he said.

"But winter testing is normally a good reference point. My first few winter testings, day one always felt like a bit of a shock to the system again. And the further my career has gone on, the less of a shock that has been.

"The rookies, the first-year, second-year guys, will feel it a little bit more."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Red Bull Racing Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo Formula 1
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The coronavirus has led to 10 races being either cancelled or postponed
  • There's hope to launch the season behind closed doors in Austria in July
  • Ricciardo is waiting out the crisis on his farm near Perth, Australia
Related Articles
Red Bulls Christian Horner Says F1 Owners Would Bail Out Struggling Teams
Red Bull's Christian Horner Says F1 Owners Would Bail Out Struggling Teams
Red Bull Official Wanted Drivers To Deliberately Catch Coronavirus
Red Bull Official Wanted Drivers To Deliberately Catch Coronavirus
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
Red Bull Sign Jehan Daruvala, Indian Set For Maiden F2 Stint
Red Bull Sign Jehan Daruvala, Indian Set For Maiden F2 Stint
Max Verstappen Extends Red Bull Contract Until 2023
Max Verstappen Extends Red Bull Contract Until 2023
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.