Azerbaijan GP Becomes 6th Race To Be Postponed This Year Due To COVID-19

Updated: 23 March 2020 21:50 IST

The postponement of Azerbaijan Grand Prix means that the new season will now not start until at least June 14 with the Canada GP in Montreal.

Azerbaijan GP became the sixth race to be postponed due to global spread of COVID-19 pandemic. © AFP (File Photo)

Organisers on Monday postponed June's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, meaning the first eight races of the Formula One season have been swept aside by the coronavirus pandemic. So far Grand Prix scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain have been postponed while the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the season-opening Australian race were cancelled.

"This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities," organisers Baku City Circuit said.

"In coming to this conclusion, BCC's primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants," they added.

The new season will now not start until at least June 14 with the Canada GP in Montreal.

Highlights
  • Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the sixth race to be postponed this season
  • The 2020-21 Formula 1 season will now not start until at least June 14
  • Apart from 6 postponed races, Australian and Monaco GP were cancelled
