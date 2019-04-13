 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas On Pole In Mercedes One-Two For Landmark Chinese Grand Prix

Updated: 13 April 2019 13:30 IST

Valtteri Bottas, who leads the championship by one point from title-holder Lewis Hamilton after two races, scorched to a best time of one minute 31.547 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas On Pole In Mercedes One-Two For Landmark Chinese Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas grabbed pole for Chinese GP ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. © AFP

Valtteri Bottas narrowly grabbed pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton beside him in a dominant Mercedes front-row lockout. Sebastian Vettel was third-fastest for Mercedes' arch-rivals Ferrari for the race in Shanghai, the 1,000th grand prix in Formula One. Bottas, who leads the championship by one point from title-holder Hamilton after two races, scorched to a best time of one minute 31.547 seconds. That was just 0.023 secs ahead of Hamilton. "The car has been really good this weekend and Lewis also improved a lot in qualifying, it was super close," said the Finn Bottas.

Fourth on the grid will be the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Fifth was Red Bull's Max Verstappen and sixth his team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Bottas was the man in form, going fastest in the last two practice sessions.

He had also gone quickest in Q1, but teammate Hamilton was marginally faster in Q2.

A notable casualty in Q2 was former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, the Alfa Romeo veteran who is a crowd favourite in China.

Earlier, Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon lost control and smashed at high speed towards the end of final practice, so did not take part in qualifying.

The 23-year-old rookie climbed gingerly out of his wrecked car, but only after a huge scare that drew gasps from the crowd in Shanghai.

The Thai-Briton, who is in his first season in F1, careened into a wall as he entered the straight with less than 10 minutes left of third and final practice.

His car was badly mangled and there was a frantic call from engineers asking if he was okay.

He was later given the all-clear but missed qualifying because his ruined car could not be fixed in time.

Albon said that he had been "a bit too greedy".

"I was obviously pushing, trying to find the limits, but it should have been in qualifying not FP3 (third practice)," he said.

Comments
Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Valtteri Bottas takes pole for Chinese Grand Prix
  • Lewis Hamilton second to complete a Merecedes front-row lockout
  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to start 3rd and 4th
Related Articles
Party-Pooper Lewis Hamilton Focused Only On Winning 1,000th Race
Party-Pooper Lewis Hamilton Focused Only On Winning 1,000th Race
Lewis Hamilton Wins Bahrain Grand Prix After Charles Leclerc Heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton Wins Bahrain Grand Prix After Charles Leclerc Heartbreak
Valtteri Bottas Upstages Lewis Hamilton At Australian Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas Upstages Lewis Hamilton At Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton Snatches Pole Position For Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton Snatches Pole Position For Australian Grand Prix
Brazilian Grand Prix: Record-Breaking Lewis Hamilton Claims Mercedes
Brazilian Grand Prix: Record-Breaking Lewis Hamilton Claims Mercedes' 100th Pole Position
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.